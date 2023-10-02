Carmel mayoral candidates square off in debate

Nearly 1,000 people gathered to listen to the two candidates for City of Carmel mayor as they faced each other and a variety of questions in an Oct. 2 debate at The Palladium.

Republican Sue Finkham and Democrat Miles Nelson, both Carmel City Council members, spent about an hour answering questions posed by Current in Carmel Managing Editor Ann Marie Shambaugh, often exchanging verbal jabs.

One of the more contentious moments came when Nelson brought up the Hamilton County Moms for Liberty chapter, which in June released a newsletter that initially included a quote from Adolf Hitler. Nelson said that at that time, he reached out to Finkham and asked her to join him in denouncing the organization. He said it took Finkham five days to denounce the quote.

Finkam defended herself and said she did denounce the quote, and unlike her opponent, she did not use the controversy to fundraise.

Nelson again invited Finkham to denounce Moms for Liberty in front of the audience. Finkham remained silent.

“My opponent feels she needs the support of Moms for Liberty to win this election,” Nelson said.

Finkham repeatedly focused on her experience as a three-term council member, and her 57-point plan for Carmel. She said her biggest concern is the fiscal health of the community,

She said a significant portion of Carmel’s revenue is out of the city’s control.

“Are we going to have another recession? Is the state going to change the property tax, which is 40 percent of our revenue? Is the state going to change the (local income tax), which is 45 percent of our revenue?” she said. “We need fiscal flexibility, and someone with a great deal of experience.”

The general election is Nov. 7. Early voting begins Oct. 11.

This story will be expanded later.