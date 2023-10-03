Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – October 3, 2023

‘Grumpy Old Men’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” runs Oct. 5 to Nov. 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Prom’

Civic Theatre’s production of “The Prom” is set for Oct. 6-21 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

The Righteous Brothers

The Righteous Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Masterworks 1

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s first Masterworks concert of the 2023-24 season is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more carmelsymphony.org.

‘Reimagining Old Favorites’

Indiana Wind Symphony’s “Reimagining Old Favorites” concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

Eric Baker & Friends

Eric Baker & Friends presents “The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘As You Like It’

Mud Creek Players’ production of “As You Like It,” presented in partnership with Indy Bard Fest, is set for Oct. 6-15 at Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.


