DeLucia running for Fishers City Council North Central District seat

John DeLucia is running as a Republican for the Fishers City Council North Central District seat. He and his wife Amy moved to Fishers in 1993 and have three children. He works in financial services and currently is the chief lending officer for Citizens State Bank. He also served on the Hamilton Southeastern School Board for about eight years.

DeLucia is a charter member of the Fishers 50 Club, which supports the families of Fishers police officers and firefighters who have been disabled or killed in the line of duty.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — By serving on the City Council, I will help maintain our great quality of life, emphasize the importance of funding for public safety, and maintain the relationships with our schools and other key non-profits that help drive the success of our community.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years?

A — Ensuring that we stay on the right track. We have done a tremendous job of creating a safe and fun community for all residents, and we need to continue building on that momentum.

Q — How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A — I will continue to be very active and visible in the community. I will also proactively communicate with the people of the North Central District to keep them informed and offer opportunities to engage.

Q — What can the city do to address housing availability in Fishers?

A — From first-time homebuyers to those looking for retirement homes, we need to be sure that Fishers remains a welcoming community for all. I will work with our city officials and listen to residents and provide the housing that fits our community’s needs.