Police: Multiple shots fired from vehicle traveling southbound on Westfield Boulevard Oct. 6 

A person traveling southbound on Westfield Boulevard in the early hours of Oct. 6 fired several shots from a moving vehicle, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Police responded to several reports of shots fired shortly after 1:30 a.m. from 116th street to 96th Street, the city’s southern border. Investigators found “numerous bullet casings” along Westfield Boulevard, a CPD press release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and police do not believe the incident presents an immediate safety concern.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500.