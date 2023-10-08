Boys & Girls Club distributes free books

The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville distributed donated books from the American Business Women’s Association Cardinal Crossroads Council and Ashlin Hadden Insurance Agency Sept. 12 to the kids in its care. About 300 books were distributed.

The American Business Women’s Association conducted a book drive as part of its Aug. 26 Summer Sizzler event, according to Emily Crump, donor relations associate for the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville. Crump said she was approached by Janet Greer at a Chamber of Commerce event during the summer. Greer was the event chair for the American Business Women’s Association Cardinal Crossroads Council Summer Sizzler event.

“It was really neat to me. That was one of my first networking events, first time getting out in the community,” Crump said.

Crump said the book drive correlated with one of the club’s pillars: academic success.

Boys & Girls Club members set up tables in the cafetorium to hand out the books. Crump recalls the special feeling when kids asked if they could keep the books forever.

“They were like in shock,” Crump said. “They didn’t think that they were going to be able to keep the books.”

Crump said one of the children helped her give out books and stayed until the end.

“That’s something that’s important to us at the Boys & Girls Club,” she said. “You know, we were trying to teach kids these life skills that they’ll use throughout their lives, and good character and citizenship is one of our key pillars. And so just seeing the kids, you know, be grateful and show their appreciation and be thoughtful of others. That was really, really neat.”

The club has other programming, including cooking classes, dance classes and art classes.

“It’s just really important to get our kids access to resources,” Crump said. “We serve all different types of kids of all different backgrounds. I believe last year we had (about) 430 club members who are kids at or below the poverty level. We don’t know what kids have access to or don’t have access to, and so getting them resources is really important.”

For more, visit bgca.org.