Riverview Health newest OneZone Leadership member

OneZone Chamber of Commerce has announced Riverview Health as its newest leadership-level member.

According to the announcement, Riverview offers a full scope of inpatient and outpatient services in Hamilton County. It comprises a 156-bed hospital in Noblesville, a 16-bed hospital in Westfield, freestanding ER and urgent care facilities and more than 25 primary, immediate and specialty-care facilities in Hamilton County.

“Our mission is to improve and preserve the health and well-being of those we serve,” stated David Hyatt, president and CEO of Riverview Health. “We want to help contribute to a strong business community, because we recognize that can have a significant impact to the overall health and well-being of our residents. As the county hospital, we are committed to providing care for all of Hamilton County and being a part of the business communities will help us find opportunities to do that. We have locations in Carmel, Fishers and northern Hamilton County, and are currently growing in those areas as well. We look forward to a strong partnership with OneZone.”

Jack Russell, president and CEO of OneZone and Northern Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is proud to welcome Riverview in its new membership level.

“Their long history of serving Hamilton County is valuable to our members,” he stated. “Thank you to the board of directors, David Hyatt and each and every person at Riverview who believes in our mission of helping businesses and communities thrive.”

Leadership Partner is the highest membership level with OneZone. According to the chamber’s website, the $10,000 annual membership fee for that level includes tickets to OneZone events and many marketing opportunities through the chamber.

OneZone Chamber of Commerce serves more than 1,300 businesses in the Carmel and Fishers area. For more, visit onezonechamber.com.