Athlete of the week: Hamilton Southeastern sophomore has been key to girls soccer team’s

Hamilton Southeastern High School sophomore girls soccer player Sloane May has made up for lost time.

Hampered by an ankle injury her freshman season, May has been a force this fall.

Entering the sectional, the forward had five game-winners for Hoosier Crossroads Conference champion Hamilton Southeastern this season. She had team-highs of 10 goals and seven assists.

“Sloane has a knack for taking players on and finding her goal,” Royals girls soccer coach Greg Davidson said. “When the game is on the line, Sloane has certainly stepped up for the Royals. Her biggest improvement is that although only a 10th-grader, she is willing to take the team on her shoulders and get the big goal when needed.”

May said the team focuses on grit.

“We’ve had a few games when we’ve gone down and I think us working together and persevering has been really good for us,” May said. “We’ve been able to get some last-second goals in to secure the win.”

May was a starter as a freshman but sprained her ankle in the opening game.

“It bothered me, and I was never strong and healthy for the season,” May said. “I played four or five games but was hurt in all of them. (The sprain) was just reoccurring.”

She said she did physical therapy and has been healthy since December 2022. She plays club soccer for Indiana Premier.Soccer Club.

“There are a lot of girls on my club team that play on my high school team,” May said. “Just being able to play with them and play with them in high school, too, has been going really well because we just have so much chemistry. We’re working together and encouraging each other. I know the other players have been key for the mental aspect for me and on the field.”

May said it’s helped that she and her teammates play against a high level of competition year-round.

“We push each other in practice to play high intensity and push each other in games because we know what we’re capable of,” May said.

May said started playing soccer when she was 3 years old.

“I played volleyball and basketball, but I’ve always enjoyed soccer more than other sports,” she said. “It came a little easier to me when I was younger. I’ve always wanted to succeed in soccer and focus on soccer so I could pursue my goals.”

She stopped playing basketball in fifth grade and volleyball in sixth grade.

“I’ve been fortunate with amazing soccer coaches throughout my entire journey, which have helped me create a passion for soccer and helped me pursue my goals,” said May, who wants to play soccer in college.

Her younger sister, Sydney, plays soccer and will be a HSE freshman next year.

Favorite athlete: Mallory Pugh Swanson

Favorite subject: Spanish

Favorite musician: Drake

Favorite vacation spot:: Costa Rica