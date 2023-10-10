Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents ‘Fairytales and Legends’

For Gregory Hancock, Halloween is a natural time to hold “Legends and Fairytales.”

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s production is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“La Llorona” and “The Alley of the Kiss” make up the first act of the program.”La Lllorona,” which translates to the weeping woman, is a spirit who appears in the folklore of Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Hancock, the company’s executive artistic director, said there are numerous versions and interpretations of this story.

“In some versions she is a ghost, a willowy white figure who cries along riverbanks, while in other versions she is an immortal wanderer, not dead, but not alive either,” Hancock said. “Legend has it that a beautiful woman named Maria, fell in love with a handsome man, was married and had two beautiful children. The man eventually became infatuated with another woman and in a fit of rage, Maria drowned their two children in the river and in her grief, after she realized what she had done, drowned herself in the river as well. Now her spirit wanders riverbanks at night wailing for her lost children, often wreaking havoc on those who encounter her.”

“The Alley of the Kiss” is a tragic tale of forbidden love.

“In Guanajuato, Mexico, there is a narrow alley that leads to balconies that are so close they almost touch,” Hancock said. “The story has numerous variations, but similarly describes the disapproval of families and two young lovers who were forced to keep their love secret from the world. However, when their love was discovered, tragic events cost them their lives.”

The second act is a new work called “Angels and Djinn.”

“I have worked with Turkish music before, but it has been rewarding to work with this colorful music once again,” Hancock said. “Angels are heavenly creatures made from light and come to us as messengers, guardians and to record our daily good and bad deeds. Djinn, often anglicized to genies, are earthy beings created from fire and possess free will, just as humans. Djinn can be good, mischievous and evil, and can use their magical powers to influence humans.”

Hancock said he was drawn to the idea of creating an abstract dance inspired by these mystical creatures.

“How we must often believe in the unseen and how at times we are unsure if we are encountering angels or djinn,” he said.

GHDT assistant director Abigail Lessaris said “La Llorona” is visually stunning with colorful costumes, flowers, candles, and dancers in elaborate makeup.

“The Alley of the Kiss” is a new piece choreographed by dancer Thomas James Mason.

“It’s wonderful to see a new voice presented on The Tarkington stage,” Lessaris said.

For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.