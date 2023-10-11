Maplelawn Farm to present Fright Night

Maplelawn Farmstead is presenting its inaugural Fright Nights event to celebrate Halloween and the fall season through the end of October.

The event, at 9575 Whitestown Rd. in Zionsville, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. Tickets are $8 and are only available for specific dates and specific time slots. They must be purchased ahead of time.

“Mario Clarizia, a neighbor to Maplelawn Farmstead, has been doing Fright Nights at his home for a few years,” Jan Stacy, Maplelawn Farmstead Secretary said. “He had a good response and decided to ask Zionsville Parks and Recreation and Maplelawn Farmstead to host it in a joint venture.”

Jarod Logsdon, superintendent of Zionsvillle Parks and Recreation, said the department is excited to partner with Maplelawn Farmstead on this new event in Zionsville.

“We are excited to bring this new tradition to Zionsville,” Logsdon said. “The Depression-Era Farmstead is the perfect setting for spooky times and a great opportunity to highlight all the great work that is being done to preserve the buildings by Maplelawn’s volunteers.”

There will be multiple activities for people of all ages, including a spooky stories barn; a fright barn for ages 8 and up; scenic hayrides; a bonfire with s’mores kits available for $5; a ghostly tour of the farmstead property; glow-in-the-dark soccer; and a vintage black-and-white outdoor scary movie. Participants under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, and those 12 and older must sign a waiver.

“The proceeds will go toward Maplelawn Farmstead,” Stacy said. “Our nonprofit was named a Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service in 2011. Every dollar goes toward preservation and restoration of the Farmstead. The fright barn will be full of scary surprises, and it has bright lights that you need to see to believe.

“The black-and-white movie that we will be showing is to be determined at this time, but it will be unbelievably scary.”

Parking, drop-off and entry are at Mulberry Fields Park, 9645 Whitestown Rd. No drop-offs are allowed at Maplelawn Farmstead.

Volunteers are needed for this event for hayride tractor drivers, storytellers, parking assistants and more. Volunteer at signupgenius.com/go/10C0849AEAF2CA5F4C25-maplelawn#/.

Tickets can be purchased at zionsvillein.myrec.com/info/products/default.aspx.