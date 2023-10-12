Lawrence chamber board nominates slate for 2024

The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce board has nominated a slate to serve two-year terms beginning in 2024. The election of new board members will take place at the chamber’s Nov. 14 annual membership luncheon at The Garrison.

According to an announcement from the chamber, nominees for reappointment to another two-year term are Mark Forcum of Envoy, April Krowel of The Brain Center and Ryan Smith of BMO Harris Bank.

Nominees to join the board for a first term are Sandra Day of Purple Ribbon Office Solutions, Jennifer Hindman of Community Health Network, Matt Miles of MSD of Lawrence Township and Colin Murphy of Financial Center First Credit Union.

Seven board members will be elected during the annual membership luncheon. Additional nominations will be accepted prior to the meeting or from the floor.

Two annual awards also will be given during the meeting. They are the Leading Business of the Year Award, which recognizes a business that shows growth relative to the rest of the industry in employees, sales volume and/or profitability; and the Community Catalyst Award, which recognizes an individual who provided outstanding community service and fosters a spirit of volunteerism.

To register for the annual meeting, go to greaterlawrencechamber.org/events.