Obituary: Phyllis K. Darnell

Phyllis K. Darnell, age 85, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 12:35 P.M. Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Phyllis was born in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, February 4, 1938 to Richard and Ruth Grief. She was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary Academy and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, in Carmel, Indiana. She enjoyed traveling and will be remembered for her heart to serve others.

Mrs. Darnell is survived by her daughters, Londa Thomas (Keith) of Urbana, Missouri and Jennifer Malone of Westfield, Indiana; her sons, Richard Darnell (Jean) of New Brighton, Minnesota and Dr. Christoper Darnell (Dr. Donna D’Souza) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her sister, Marilyn Mayes (Michael) of Paducah; her brothers, Richard Grief (Lillie) of Paducah and Howard Grief of West Paducah; her grandchildren, Michelle Melone, Taylor Dowden (Ha Tran), Jacob Melone, Abilena Thomas (Ethan); her great grandson, Emmett Melone.

Mrs. Darnell was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dick Darnell; her parents, Richard Thomas Grief and Ruth Ann Ballard Grief; her brother, David Michael Grief.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rosary Chapel Catholic Church with Fr. Jude Okeoma officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, October 13, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to National Right To Life, PO Box 96498, Washington, DC 20077-7606.

Share a memory or leave a message for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.


