Paws & Think to host inaugural Tails of Celebration fundraiser Oct. 26 

Paws & Think will host its inaugural Tails of Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Indianapolis Art Center. The extravaganza will bring together partners and leaders in the community – all dog-loving supporters – to raise funds that directly support the organization’s programs and mission.

“Tails of Celebration will be an evening filled with entertainment, heartwarming stories and opportunities to connect with fellow dog enthusiasts,” said Ashleigh Coster, Paws & Think executive director. “Guests can look forward to an exciting silent auction, seeing therapy dogs in action, delicious food and drinks and the chance to celebrate the incredible work that Paws & Think does in our community. It’s a night where we can all come together to make a significant impact to increase program sustainability within the community.”

Founded in 2001, Paws & Think’s mission is to improve lives through the power of the human-dog connection.

“We believe that dogs have a unique ability to bring comfort, joy and healing to people from all walks of life,” Coster said. “Whether it’s through our Therapy Dog Programs or Youth-Canine Programs, we strive to make our community a better place one wagging tail at a time.”

Coster said funds raised from Tails of Celebration play a crucial role in sustaining and expanding programs in Carmel and surrounding areas.

“Our Therapy Dog Programs bring comfort and healing to those facing challenges such as trauma and grief, while also providing stress relief opportunities within the workplace and other environments,” she said. “Our Youth-Canine Programs instill important life skills in young participants while providing shelter dogs with valuable training, increasing their chances of finding forever homes.”

Volunteers from Hamilton County are an invaluable part of the organization, Coster said.

“Their dedication and commitment allow us to extend our reach into the heart of the community. In Hamilton County, we collaborate with local schools, libraries, healthcare facilities, community organizations and a variety of other businesses to provide our programs, ensuring that residents have access to the benefits of the human-dog connection,” she said. “These efforts bring comfort and companionship to those who may be experiencing difficult times, and they promote a sense of connection and well-being. Our Hamilton County volunteers exemplify the spirit of giving back to their local community, and their contributions are vital in achieving our mission.”

Learn more at pawsandthink.org. Tickets for Tails of Celebration can be purchased at givebutter.com/c/tails.