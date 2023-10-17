Athlete of the week: Bloodlines, work ethic help Carmel High School senior volleyball player achieve success

Lauren Evans, a senior outside hitter for the Carmel High School volleyball team, certainly has the bloodlines to be a talented athlete.

Lauren’s mother Erin, whose maiden name was Heimann, played volleyball for Indiana University.

Lauren’s father, Brian Evans, was a standout basketball player for the Hoosiers. He was a Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 1996 and played in the NBA and overseas.

When she was younger, her mother coached volleyball and her dad coached her in basketball. Lauren played basketball until seventh grade before concentrating on volleyball.

“I just have more fun with volleyball, and it was time to get serious about it,” Lauren said. “I love the team aspect of it and the competitiveness with it.”

Lauren said her biggest improvement this season has been her shot range and defense.

A 5-foot-11 four-year starter, Lauren has primarily been an outside hitter, except for her sophomore season when she served as the Greyhounds’ libero for much of the season.

“Something that makes Lauren special is her work ethic and drive to compete,” Greyhounds coach Kristine Deem said. “In the time I’ve had the pleasure of coaching her, she has always been willing to give it her all, whether in simple drills or complicated scrimmage scenarios. Lauren has seen the benefits of disciplined and intentional training and continues to pursue excellence each day in the gym.”

Deem said Lauren has not only grown as a player but as a leader during her high school career.

“She’s regularly willing to do what is needed to compete at the highest level possible,” Deem said.

Lauren said playing in college has always been one of her goals. Lauren, who plays club volleyball for Circle City, committed to play for Butler University during the summer.

“I just loved all the coaching staff, and the players were really cool. I’m excited to be close to home,” said Lauren, who intends to major in business.

Lauren’s older sister, Emerson, a 2023 CHS graduate, plays volleyball for Marian University. .

“We always played on the same team, and I always played up a grade to play with Emerson, so I think that helped me,” she said.

Their younger sister, London, is a freshman on the Greyhounds team. Their brother, Joe, a sixth-grader, plays basketball.

Hobbies: Shopping, reading

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite musician: Luke Bryan

Favorite vacation spot: Florida