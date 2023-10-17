Blueprint for Improvement: Bright, breezy bathroom

Built in 2003 in Zionsville’s Long Branch Estates, this home’s owners were ready to transform their primary bathroom from builder-basic and bland to custom and contemporary.

Matte black finishes provide a hint of rustic texture in perfect contrast to the airy neutral palette.

Custom alder wood cabinetry, trim and shelving bring a soft and natural element that grounds the space, with clear stain that allows the wood grain to shine and ensures durability.

A seated-level makeup vanity puts cosmetic drawers within easy reach providing space for effortless organization.

The herringbone pattern floor tile makes white on white anything but boring by adding texture, pattern and clean lines along the shower wall.