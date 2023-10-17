Night & Day diversions – October 17, 2023

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” through Nov. 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“aMUSEd”

Carmel Community Players will present “aMUSEd” through Oct. 22 at The Switch Theatre in Fishers. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘The Prom’

Civic Theatre’s production of “The Prom” will run through Oct. 21 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

The Edwards Twins display their talents in impersonating several celebrities in a variety show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Okara Imani & The Call

The Live at the Center series presents Okara Imani & The Call ” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $10 for in person. To register for a free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Police Deranged for Orchestra’

The Police drummer Stewart Copeland’s “Police Deranged for Orchestra” concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective’

The Chapin Family presents “Harry Chapin at 80” at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Gershwin’s Magic Key’

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will present ‘Family Fun: Gershwin’s Magic Key” at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.