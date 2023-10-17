Opinion: Not so warm welcome 

Friends, I don’t even know where to begin. An administrator’s observation gone awry? A foiled attempt to celebrate our youngest’s homecoming? Perhaps the discovery of a critter living in the minivan? Endless tales abound! Let’s go with the homecoming; I’m still in my feelings on that one.

Regular readers will recall that the baby of the family has been on a gap year of sorts for the past five months. She has backpacked and worked her way around the Balkans, North Africa and Western Europe, becoming her best self and adulting like a champ. When her money finally ran out, I spent the better part of a week channeling Love Actually to orchestrate an in-airport “Welcome Back!” party.

Unfortunately, her flight arrived 30 minutes early, completely ruining my surprise and amazing poster presentation. She ended up waiting on us at arrivals, where, for the first time in recent memory, IND had security guards actively monitoring the traffic. “Keep it moving, ma’am!” Seriously? Not even time for a quick hug? Fine. We’ll celebrate with America’s food, McDonald’s. Nope. Apparently, they all close at midnight, even on Fridays. Same with Wendy’s, Subway and Taco Bell. Ugh. Let’s just get her home.

Of course, I couldn’t even do that efficiently. A cop pulled me over for a busted headlight about a mile from the house. Luckily, our Lab more than made up for my failure as a mother with plenty of slobbery kisses and enthusiastic tail wagging.

Next week? A sordid tale of minivan mouse poop, curiously shredded upholstery and a half-eaten bag of Combos.

Peace out.