Zionsville Fire Department member earns Outstanding Hoosier Award
State Rep. Becky Cash, left, and Zionsville Fire Department Public Educator Vincent Randolph (Photo courtesy of Amanda Vela)

By on Zionsville Community

Zionsville Fire Department Public Educator Vincent Randolph recently received the Outstanding Hoosier Award from State Rep. Becky Cash.

Cash presented the award during the recent Citizens Fire Academy, an annual program that Randolph helps lead.

Randolph joined ZFD in April 2018. Before that, he was a FEMA Certified Fire and Life Safety Instructor with Firefighters Survive Alive!, Inc., a partnership education program of Firefighter Local 416 and the Indianapolis Fire Department. A record number of people participated under his leadership, according to the Town of Zionsville.

Additionally, Randolph helped obtain a transportation reimbursement grant to aid cash-strapped school districts to continue to bring their students to the program, according to the town.

“Since joining ZFD, Vince has worked closely with dedicated fire crews, school administrators and staff to reimagine the Fire Safety Public Education mission,” ZFD Chief James VanGorder stated. “He leads the Citizens Fire Academy and continues to create educational opportunities for all ages. We congratulate Vince on this award and all his achievements.”


