Lawrence Township School Foundation announces ‘Impact Grants’

The Lawrence Township School Foundation has awarded $20,000 Creative Impact Grants for the 2023-24 school year, funding projects proposed by educators, school personnel or parents within the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

The foundation also awarded its annual Susan Jordan Scholarship to Teresa James of Lawrence Central High School. According to the foundation, the scholarship will help James provide yoga as a resource to all Lawrence Central students.

“I would like to provide students with behavioral challenges some ‘breathing space’ by facilitating mini yoga sessions during their study halls,” James stated in her proposal. “My focus would be helping them learn to regulate themselves, so when they feel triggered by a situation, they have tools to cope. I would also like to start an after-school Yoga Club, and work with our student athletes to incorporate yoga into their practices. There are so many benefits of yoga, including improved strength, flexibility and focus.”

The scholarship is funded by the Susan Jordan Legacy Fund.

As part of the Creative Impact Grant program, the Frieden Family Legacy Grant was awarded to Greg Johnson of Lawrence North High School. The grant will go toward the purchase of new sound equipment and a portable truss system for the Lawrence North Performing Arts Department, according to the foundation.

“With these tools, all performing arts students will gain the skills necessary for design and execution of technical theater motions, including the use of lighting cues, sound boards, and other technical practices,” according to a social-media post from the foundation.

Other Creative Impact grant recipients and their projects are: