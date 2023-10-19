Corbin brings blend of traditional and modern country music to Palladium

Easton Corbin is known for his blend of traditional and modern country music.

“For me, it’s about keeping one foot in the traditional country songs with the modern and marrying those two, especially melodically,” Corbin said. “You’ve got to evolve as an artist to always stay fresh. It’s mostly uptempo stuff but we got a few ballads.”

Corbin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and George Jones are among his country heroes.

“Even those guys took their music and evolved over the years,” Corbin said. “If you listen to early Merle Haggard songs, it’s different from what you would have heard from in the ‘80s.versus something you heard from him in the ‘60s.”

Corbin released an album about six months ago.

“We have some brand-new singles we have from that record,” Corbin said.

One of those songs is “Marry that Girl,” which naturally has become a wedding favorite.

“It’s become a huge hit for our fans,” Corbin said. “They recognize it every time we start playing the intro. As far as the show, we do definitely put on the hits we’ve done from the past. We do some new stuff. We might do a cover or two.”

Corbin has seven top 10 singles, including No. 1 hits, “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.”

Corbin’s tour lands at a variety of venues, including concert halls, casinos and saloons. The setlist primarily stays the same, Corbin said.

“We might change a little bit depending on the energy we’re getting,” said.Corbin, who signed with independent label Sone Country Records in 2022.

For more, visit eastoncorbin.com. For tickets, visit thecenterpresents.org.