Current Publishing
You are at:»»»‘Art & Soul’ wins Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award
‘Art & Soul’ wins Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award
“Art & Soul” captures Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award from Heartland International Film Festival. (Poster courtesy of Amy Pauszek)

‘Art & Soul’ wins Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award

0
By on Entertainment News
The 32nd Heartland International Film Festival, which concluded Oct. 15, announced the award-winning films that received more than $60,000 in cash prizes.
The Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award went to “Art & Soul: A Portrait of Nancy Noel.” Geist resident Amy Pauszek is the executive producer of that film about the late Zionsville artist, and she also was honored with the inaugural The Spirit of Heartland Film Award for her enthusiasm and dedication to working with or promoting Heartland Film. The play was directed by Noel’s son Alex Kosene.
The $2,000 Indiana Spotlight Award went to “Liminal: Indiana in the Anthropocene.” Rocky Walls, co-founder of Noblesville-based 12 Stars Media, is the executive producer of that film.  The two $20,000  Grand Prizes were presented to “Simón” (Narrative Feature Grand Prize) and “We Dare to Dream” (Documentary Feature Grand Prize).
Audience Choice Award Winners include “Brave the Dark,” “Rustin,” and “The Lionheart” among others.


More Headlines

Hamilton Southeastern board honors English as a New Language teacher Carmel Market District’s Carnifall to feature fun for children, adults Former Clay Middle School employee accused of misappropriating more than $200K in school funds over 5 years Night & Day diversions – October 17, 2023 Zionsville Fire Department member earns Outstanding Hoosier Award Carmel Symphony Orchestra artistic director ready for next chapter
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact