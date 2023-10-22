Westfield plans for 2024 eclipse

In August 2017, scores of Hoosiers donned boxy cardboard protective glasses to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon’s orbit lines up with the sun and blocks at least some of its light. So, with another eclipse set to occur on the afternoon of April 8, 2024, many people may be inclined to discount it as old hat.

But astronomy experts are urging central Indiana residents to ditch the “been there, done that” mentality. This time, much of the state is in the path of totality, meaning the sun will be completely blocked by the moon for several minutes.

The 2017 eclipse in Indiana pales compared to what’s coming next spring, according to astronomy expert Dan McGlaun. He said many people think eclipse viewing is all the same, but being in the path of totality is an incomparable experience.

“On April 8, 2024, Indianapolis is the closest major city inside the path of totality to Chicago,” said Ken Miller, a retired planetarium director who is helping Hamilton County organizations prepare for the eclipse. “So, if it’s likely to be clear, I would not be at all surprised if 200,000 to 400,000 people in Chicago try to come here.”

Experts encourage eclipse viewers to plan ahead, from clearing afternoon calendars that day to preparing for extra traffic on the roads to securing specialty glasses to safely view the eclipse.

Westfield Washington Schools has scheduled an eLearning Day on April 8.

The sky will begin to darken as if it were dawn or dusk around 1:50 p.m., with the total solar eclipse happening in Westfield at approximately 3:06 p.m., lasting about 3 minutes and 18 seconds.

The city will host Solar Eclipse festivities at Grand Park Sports Campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to experiencing total darkness, attendees will be able to enjoy live music performed by The 1985 Band, menu items from food trucks, inflatables and other attractions.

Grand Universe will be on-site to educate attendees about the solar eclipse and its history and will have telescopes available for viewing. Special guest Mark SubbaRao, director of NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, will also attend.

A limited number of tickets are available at $100 per standard-size vehicle, for pre-purchase only. Eclipse viewing glasses will be included in the admission price. Overnight RV and camper parking will be available for $400 from Sunday to Tuesday in a designated parking lot on Grand Park Sports Campus.

Information on how Westfield residents can obtain complementary eclipse glasses necessary for safely viewing the sun during the phenomenon will be announced at a later date.

Other supporting events leading up to the eclipse will be announced in partnership with Grand Universe. For tickets, go to westfieldwelcome.com/solar-eclipse.