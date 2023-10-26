Zionsville Youth Football League cheerleaders returns to competition

The Zionsville Youth Football League Cheerleading Program will take the mat on Nov. 4 at the Indy Crossroads competition at Zionsville Community High School. According to current board members, this will be the program’s second year competing.

Cheerleaders participating in the postseason will be divided into three teams, by age, for the competition.

Angela Jones, assistant director of the program, said all three teams involved in the postseason took home first-place titles last year. The program will take three teams to the competition again this year, consisting of children in Kindergarten through second grade, first through fourth grade, and fifth and sixth graders.

Liz Morehouse, who became the director of the cheerleading program in 2022, said the program has seen a significant rise in registration within the last few years.

“When I worked as a coach in 2021, we only had nine kindergarteners in the program, and this year we had 48,” Morehouse said. “We had 186 kids this season compared to 93 in 2021.”

The program offers sideline coaching in addition to the postseason competition opportunity. Morehouse said the team performs during ZYFL games and at events around town, including EagleFest and the Fall Festival parade.

“We begin our season with the jamboree that is held on Community Day in Zionsville in August,” Morehouse said. “Our team is come one come all, and we do not hold tryouts for the season or postseason. We have seen great success by doing it that way.”

Morehouse said that when she became the director in 2022, she felt the only thing missing from the program was the opportunity to compete. The team practices only about ten times before they take the competition mat.

“Cheerleading teaches children body awareness, flexibility, memorization and more,” Morehouse said. “Offering competition allows cheerleaders usually involved in a support sport to be the center of attention. It is a large ask for some to practice so little before going to defend a title.”

Jones and Morehouse said they are excited to watch the girls perform on Nov. 4 and see their hard work come to fruition.

To register for the 2024 ZYFL cheerleading season, visit zyfl.net.