Snapshot: Carmel Lions Club donates books to Woodbrook students

The Carmel Lions Club recently donated five books to every third-grade student at Woodbrook Elementary with the help of a grant from Republic Services. From left are Woodbrook Elementary media specialist Janet Vahle, third-grade teacher Jackie Callahan and Carmel Lions Club members Jason Randlett, Bryan Ferry and Bill Ryan. Front, third-grade students read the book selections. The club also assists with vision screenings at Woodbrook and other Carmel schools. (Photo courtesy of Jason Randlett)