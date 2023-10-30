Current Publishing
Letter: Matthes has expertise, character to serve Carmel’s West District 

Editor, 

Sometimes it may feel as though the political arena is filled with negativity and divisiveness. Amidst these circumstances, I ask myself who would even want to run for office? Thus, I was thrilled that Loren Matthes chose to run for Carmel City Council in the West District.

While many cities and towns throughout Indiana have benefited from her financial expertise and guidance, I have known her for more than 30 years and experienced her servant leadership through many different roles and activities. She has a determined spirit, impeccable ethics and character, and truly cares about people. Her outreach has impacted people of different ethnicities and backgrounds. Her assistance to others has included many years of weekly, dedicated service to an inner city Indianapolis ministry for families, involvement with the Merciful Help Center in Carmel and other community services. She has a deep love of her family and friends, and this is evident by the manner in which she lives. She would be a true public servant!

Colette Irwin-Knott, Carmel 

 


