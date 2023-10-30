Noblesville High School girls soccer team repeats as state champion

Noblesville High School senior soccer player Sydney Elliott wasn’t optimistic about the possibility of a repeat championship.

“None of us thought we were going to make it this far at the beginning of the year,” Elliott said. “We lost a lot of our starters from last year, so to be able to work really hard this year as a team, really come together, communicate with each other, build that connection and to really be able to pull it through in the state finals, especially coming from being a goal down, feels great.”

The Millers (17-1-3) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Bloomington South 3-1 Oct. 28 in the IHSAA Class 3A girls soccer championship game at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis. It was not only a repeat title but also the Millers’ fourth in five seasons.

“This team has been resilient,” Millers coach Mike Brady said. “We were down 1-0 (in the semistate) We came back to win, and this was the same thing. We didn’t flinch when they scored. We stuck together and it took us to where we were hoping to get to all season long.”

Junior Meredith Tippner tied the game with a hard shot that bounced off the goalkeeper’s hands.

“Great players do great things at great times and that’s what she did,” Brady said.

Junior Atley Pittman put the Millers ahead 2-1 with 8-plus minutes left in the first half. Tippner, who led the Millers with 23 goals this season, got the assist. Tippner also assisted on the final goal by Elliott in the second half.

“Someone asked me about three-peating, and I thought, ‘Oh, no, we’re going to enjoy this,’” Brady said. “It’s just the culture that’s created. Everybody who steps into this program now knows that the bar is set to win a state title. We’re not always going to do it, but that’s what we’re going to compete to do.”

Just before the girls game, the Noblesville boys soccer team won its third straight Class 3A state title. Noblesville became the first school to win boys and girls state soccer titles in two consecutive years.