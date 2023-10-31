Night & Day diversions – October 31, 2023

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” through Nov. 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Ari Axelrod: “A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway” is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Singer-songwriter Andie Case will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Grace Potter

Grace Potter’s concert is set for 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

The Little Mermen: The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band

The Little Mermen: The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band will perform at 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more visit, thecenterpresents.org.

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’

Carmel Apprentice Theatre will present “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” from Nov. 3-19 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.