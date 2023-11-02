Fishers Krogers celebration includes $50K donation

During an early-October event celebrating the remodeling of two of its Fishers stores, Kroger of Central Indiana donated $50,000 to Grace Care Center, a Hamilton County nonprofit.

The center was established in 2012 and provides services from its location at Grace Church, 5504 E. 146th St. in Noblesville. One of the center’s unique initiatives is its choice food pantry, setting itself apart from traditional food banks.

Pastor of Engagement at Grace Church Marcus Casteel said the pantry is designed to create an experience identical to a grocery store.

“We wanted to mimic everything like when you walk into a Kroger, it’s going to look similar,” Casteel said. “The only difference is there’s no cost for it.”

The center’s services are accessible to families and individuals in need across Hamilton County, Northern Marion County and the western part of Anderson. Casteel said the nonprofit aids more than 750 families each week.

Kroger has been one of GCC’s food providers and corporate sponsors since 2012. The grocery chain regularly donates excess food and offers other groceries at discounted prices, helping the center to better serve those in need.

Casteel said that Kroger has been a consistent supporter and had contributed about $40,000 to GCC since 2012.

More information about GCC can be found at gracechurch.us/carecenter/pantry.