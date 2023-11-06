Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township School Board approves new McKenzie Center director

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township School Board voted Oct 30 to approve the appointment of Chauntee Smith as the new director of the district’s McKenzie Center for Innovation & Technology.

Smith has been the interim director since June, according to an announcement from the district. He previously served as the assistant director of the McKenzie Center, and as an assistant principal at Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School.

Smith also taught language arts at Fall Creek Valley Middle School for nine years.

“The Career & Technical Education Program in the MSD of Lawrence Township is second to none. Mr. Smith has demonstrated his leadership ability and strong commitment to the secondary students of MCIT and it is a pleasure to see him permanently in this new role,” Superintendent Shawn Smith stated.

Chauntee Smith stated that he is a previous student of the McKenzie Center, and he’s honored to be chosen as its new director.

“I am excited to take on the responsibilities and challenges that come with this role,” he said. “I am also looking forward to working with the dedicated faculty and staff in our many programs, as well as collaborating with students and their families to provide the best possible educational experiences.”

According to the announcement, Chauntee Smith is a 1995 graduate of Lawrence North High School. He continued his education at Indiana University, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in science and secondary education (English/language arts) in 2000.

He earned his master’s degree in education, focusing on curriculum and instruction, from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2005. In 2008, he completed the Principal Leadership Program at Indiana Wesleyan University. Smith is currently completing his CTE Director License at Ball State University.