2023 Westfield General Election results

This page will be updated at results become available. Updated at 6:59 p.m.
|Number of Precincts reporting 7/208
|PARTY
|VOTES
|MAYOR OF WESTFIELD
|Scott Willis
|R
|1,876
|TOTAL VOTES
|1,876
|WESTFIELDS CLERK TREASURER
|Marla Ailor
|R
|1,636
|TOTAL VOTES
|1,636
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 2)
|Chad Huff
|R
|1,444
|Kurt J. Wanninger
|R
|1,438
|Gary Lane
|D
|1,101
|TOTAL VOTES
|3,983
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
|Jon Dartt
|R
|453
|TOTAL VOTES
|453
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
|Victor McCarty
|R
|235
|TOTAL VOTES
|235
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|Joe Duepner
|R
|343
|TOTAL VOTES
|343
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
|Patrick T. Tamm
|R
|361
|Alexis Lowry
|D
|484
|TOTAL VOTES
|845
|WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
|Noah Herron
|R
|268
|TOTAL VOTES
|268