2023 Westfield General Election results

This page will be updated at results become available. Updated at 6:59 p.m.

Number of Precincts reporting 7/208 PARTY VOTES MAYOR OF WESTFIELD Scott Willis R 1,876 TOTAL VOTES 1,876 WESTFIELDS CLERK TREASURER Marla Ailor R 1,636 TOTAL VOTES 1,636 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 2) Chad Huff R 1,444 Kurt J. Wanninger R 1,438 Gary Lane D 1,101 TOTAL VOTES 3,983 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 Jon Dartt R 453 TOTAL VOTES 453 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 Victor McCarty R 235 TOTAL VOTES 235 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 Joe Duepner R 343 TOTAL VOTES 343 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 Patrick T. Tamm R 361 Alexis Lowry D 484 TOTAL VOTES 845 WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 Noah Herron R 268 TOTAL VOTES 268