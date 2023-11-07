Current Publishing
2023 Westfield General Election results

2023 Westfield General Election results

This page will be updated at results become available. Updated at 6:59 p.m.

Number of Precincts reporting 7/208
PARTY VOTES
MAYOR OF WESTFIELD
Scott Willis R 1,876
TOTAL VOTES 1,876
WESTFIELDS CLERK TREASURER
Marla Ailor R 1,636
TOTAL VOTES 1,636
WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 2)
Chad Huff R 1,444
Kurt J. Wanninger R 1,438
Gary Lane D 1,101
TOTAL VOTES 3,983
WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Jon Dartt R 453
TOTAL VOTES 453
WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Victor McCarty R 235
TOTAL VOTES 235
WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Joe Duepner R 343
TOTAL VOTES 343
WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Patrick T. Tamm R 361
Alexis Lowry D 484
TOTAL VOTES 845
WESTFIELDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Noah Herron R 268
TOTAL VOTES 268


