Current Publishing
You are at:»»Hamilton County Tourism president and CEO presented award
Hamilton County Tourism president and CEO presented award
Hamilton County Tourism President and CEO Brenda Myers with staff at Hamilton County Tourism (Photo courtesy of Visit Indiana)

Hamilton County Tourism president and CEO presented award

0
By on Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented the Visit Indiana Leadership Award on Oct. 30 to Brenda Myers, president and CEO of Hamilton County Tourism in Noblesville.

Myers initiated Hamilton County Tourism’s first tourism product development grant and technical assistance program and spent time assisting other DMO leaders to develop data and research programs, according to Visit Indiana. She also provided communication and research support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tourism in Indiana has come so far in the almost 40 years since I first joined the industry,” Myers stated. “The industry team is really a family, and like healthy families, we support each other. As a result, there has been such growth. It has been rewarding to be a part of it.”

Myers was a founding leader of the White River Vision Plan, which promotes river health and responsible development. She has served in several positions during her 30-year career, including marketing director at Conner Prairie in Fishers.

“The Hamilton County Tourism team is thrilled to celebrate President and CEO Brenda Myers as the recipient of this year’s Visit Indiana Leadership Award,” Communications Manager Gabby Blauert said on behalf of the team. “This award is a symbol of the remarkable achievements Brenda has made for our community and beyond. Her commitment to promoting our state’s unique attractions, community investments and experiences is truly an inspiration to us all.”

Myers is slated to retire in 2024 but leaves behind the Business of Entertainment, Sport and Tourism legacy grant.


More Headlines

Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team repeats as champs Hamilton Southeastern teachers receive FORUM Foundation awards Hamilton Southeastern Schools referendum approved; Republicans dominate Fishers council election Honoring excellence: Westfield Fire Department celebrates First Responders Day by recognizing service Lawrence council president survives vote to remove from office City breaks ground on Noblesville Event Center
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact