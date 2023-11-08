OneZone teams up with UnitedHealthcare

Current Publishing
OneZone Chamber has announced a new partnership with UnitedHealthcare to provide health insurance benefits to its member businesses.

Through the partnership, OneZone Chamber members will have access to a full range of high-quality benefits that could lead to a financial savings, according to the announcement.

“OneZone Chamber believes employees that have high-quality benefit options are healthier, happier and more productive, leading to more engagement and less turnover, a benefit for the entire community,” the announcement stated.

Providing quality health insurance is one of the most critical issues businesses face today.

“We have heard from our members that to be competitive in this environment of attracting talent, healthcare plays a big factor,” President and CEO of OneZone Chamber Jack Russell stated. “We also know that health care is extremely costly for our small businesses. That is why we have partnered with UnitedHealthcare to not only provide an option for our members, but included is a discounted rate. We believe this is a strong value-add for our members.”

To join the program businesses will have to be a member of OneZone Chamber in good standing and the location of their business must be in Indiana.

To learn more about what plans are available and how to join the program, contact OneZone by calling 317-436-4653 or emailing [email protected].


