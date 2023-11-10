Rotary Club of Carmel’s Leadership Connection wraps up 2023 events

The Rotary Club of Carmel wrapped up its 2023 Leadership Connection events Oct. 27 at the OneAmerica building in Indianapolis, where more than 170 students had the opportunity to hear from and network with professionals from the public and private sectors.

The previous month, approximately 100 students gathered at the Carmel Clay Public Library for Leadership Connection’s Day of Service. During the event, students from Carmel High School and Christel House Indianapolis Watanabe High School learned about the Hamilton County Youth Assistance Program, Mission2Connect, Shepherd Community Center and Food 4 Souls. Each nonprofit received a $500 donation.

In June, the program awarded the inaugural Portee Leadership Connection Scholarships to five students: Emma Metzger (CHS), Kiah Jackson (CHS), Jaquelin Escobedo (Christel House), Maverick Surber (Christel House) and Florgisel Garcia (Providence Cristo Rey High School). The students each received a laptop and $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship was founded by Danny Portee, founder and president of Professional Management Enterprises.

The Rotary Club presents Leadership Connection in partnership with iTeam Think Tank, Carmel Clay Schools, the Carmel Fire Department, Christel House Watanabe Manual High School, Hamilton County Leadership Academy and Pro/Act Indy.

Since its inception in 2021, Leadership Connection has impacted more than 350 Carmel and Indianapolis inner-city high school juniors and seniors in tandem with 100 business, community and nonprofit executives and leaders and 120 Rotary volunteers.

Learn more at RotaryLeadershipConnection.com.