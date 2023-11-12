Column: Farewell Carmel readers, friends

Current Publishing
Commentary by Lorene Burkhart

After living in Carmel the past nine years and Indianapolis since 1964, I’m leaving the Hoosier state to be near my son in Frankfort, Ky. I suppose I’ll learn to drink sweet tea and eat grits? Maybe not.

When residents move to The Stratford to be near their adult child, we’ve welcomed them and helped them make friends. Now, I’ll be on the receiving end of that hospitality.

I’m grateful for all of the friends I’ve made through the Rotary Club of Carmel, the library guild and the symphony guild.

As I begin the packing process (downsizing again), I’m having a wonderful time viewing old photos, reviewing old files about the events I’ve chaired and organizations I’ve led. Sweet memories.

Now, I’ll be the new resident at the retirement community where I’ll live. My Stratford friends are teasing me about how long it will take for me to organize new activities there. We’ll see. Maybe I’ll take a break.

I’ve enjoyed sharing my experiences and views with all of you since my first column on March 1, 2016. I’ve appreciated your kind comments and send good wishes to all of you, dear readers.


