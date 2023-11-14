Blueprint for Improvement: Cosmopolitan Carmel kitchen

Built in 1992 in downtown Carmel, this home’s new owners were reimagining their builder-basic kitchen, looking to transform it into a sleek and sophisticated space.

Gold brushstroke tile laid out in a unique and artistic pattern sets the tone for the space and makes a stylish and sophisticated statement.

A circular light fixture, ombre faucet and appliances featuring metallic accents give the room a cohesive touch of cosmopolitan flair.

Dark acrylic cabinets provide the perfect contrast to the sleek backsplash and appliances, creating an inviting atmosphere with modern glamour.