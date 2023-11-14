Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – November 14, 2023

Event Calendar

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” through Nov. 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘A Motown Christmas’

The Motortown All-Stars presents “A Motown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Johnny Folsom 4 will perform his Johnny Cash tribute show at Feinstein’s cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Matthew Scott’s “Letters from My Father” one-man show will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. For more, visit feinsteinhc.com.

Anne Sofie von Otter

Swedish mezzo Anne Sofie von Otter & string quartet Brooklyn Rider’s concert is set for 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Meshell Ndegeocello

Singer-songwriter and Meshell Ndegeocello is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

The Black Market Trust

The Black Market Trust will perform 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more visit, thecenterpresents.org.

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’

Carmel Apprentice Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” through Nov. 19 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.


