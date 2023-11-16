Another kind of Christmas show

Kelly Keller was presented with a challenge.

Main Street Productions officials asked the Fishers resident to submit a Christmas show he wanted to direct.

“They didn’t want something that was done over and over,” Keller said. “They were looking for something different. I found this and submitted it. It’s a farce but it’s got comedic elements to it as well.”

Main Street Productions will present “Inspecting Carol” Nov. 30 to Dec. 10 at Basile Westfield Playhouse.

“I had not seen it but read it and then watched it online,” Keller said.

The play has been described as “A Christmas Carol” meets “The Government Inspector” meets “Noises Off” in the fanfare.

Indianapolis resident Jeff Haber is acting at the Basile Westfield Playhouse for the third time. He was part of the 2022 Christmas anthology show directed by Keller.

Haber plays Wayne, who is trying to look for an acting gig.

“Everyone thinks he’s an inspector (for the National Endowment for the Arts) and is going to be make or break for the theater whether they get their grant or not,” Haber said. “They are all trying to make him happy. It’s mistaken identity and it takes a while for everybody to realize what is going on.”

Haber said every play he has done since starting in 2021 has been a comedy.

“It’s just a lot easier to go for laughs than to get real heavy things going,” Haber said.”It’s lighthearted. It’s a fun part. I’ve worked with almost all the cast before and they are all incredible people.”

Haber, 28, acted when he was younger in Virginia.

“Post-COVID, I was looking for new ways to get out of the house,” Haber said. “My first show was with Epilogue Players. I’ve been doing it consistently ever since.”

For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.