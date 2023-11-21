Carmel City Council reviews 2 rezone requests, creates new TIF allocation areas

The Carmel City Council met Nov. 20 to review two rezone requests, approve several tax increment financing allocation areas, honor a former chamber of commerce leader and more.

What happened: The council introduced ordinances that would rezone two sites from industrial to C1/City Center District.

What it means: One site is at 154 W. Carmel Dr. on 3.3 acres, just east of the Monon Greenway. It is home to a two-story office building with several tenants. The other site is on 5.5 acres at 988 3rd Ave. SW, just west of the Monon Greenway. It is home to two single-story office buildings with several tenants and is the site of the proposed Valentina redevelopment project.

What’s next: The council’s land use committee will review the rezone requests. A meeting date has not been announced.

What happened: The council approved three resolutions creating several new tax increment financing allocation areas.

What it means: The areas include the The Edge at West Carmel apartments at 11335 N. Michigan Rd., the L’Etoile mixed-use project at 833 W. Main St. and 12 allocation areas for the 111 Penn redevelopment project. The 111 Penn project is split into multiple areas to align with the various phases of the project, which is expected to be completed over many years.

What’s next: The Carmel Redevelopment Commission will have the final vote on setting the TIF allocation areas.

What happened: Mayor Jim Brainard presented Mo Merhoff with the Range Line Pioneer Award.

What it means: The recognition, established in 1992, recognizes an individual who has been a friend to the city. Merhoff worked for two decades for the Carmel Chamber of Commerce and OneZone (an organization created when the Carmel and Fishers chambers merged). She announced her retirement in March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began, limiting the opportunities to celebrate her service to the community at the time. Brainard said he wanted to ensure her contributions to the community were not overlooked or forgotten.

What happened: The council introduced an ordinance designating the Caperton-Carter House as a historic district.

What it means: The French eclectic style home in Cook Creek Estates on Maplecrest Drive was built in 1932. The property also includes a carriage house and pool house. If the site is designated a historic district, any demolition requests or proposed exterior updates would require approval by the Carmel Historic Preservation Commission.

What’s next: The council’s land use committee will review the ordinance. A meeting date has not been announced.