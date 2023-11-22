Current Publishing
Menards at Greyhound Pass participates in Holiday Giving
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at a collection box at Menards. (Photo by Amy Adams)

Menards at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass is once again serving as a toy drop site for the Midwestern home improvement chain’s holiday toy collection.

Customers can drop new, unwrapped toys in the box near the exit door through at least the end of November. For the past several years, the store has coordinated with Open Doors of Washington Township to ensure the donated toys go to children in the local area, according to Mark Wachowski, assistant store manager.

This year, Open Doors is partnering with Westfield Washington Schools, Westfield Education Foundation, Westfield Youth Assistance Program and churches throughout Westfield in the Holiday Giving Program to make sure every child in Westfield has gifts to open this holiday season.

Local shoppers can drop off toys at Menards without having selected a tag from a local organization or giving tree. They can be confident that toy will be matched with a local child by Open Doors.


