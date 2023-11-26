Goal oriented: Fishers Event Center expected to open in November 2024

The $170-million Fishers Event Center is on track for completion in fall 2024, and officials with the City of Fishers and Hallett Sports and Entertainment are already making plans for events at the new 8,500-seat facility.

Hallett owns ECHL hockey team Indy Fuel and a new yet-to-be-named Indoor Football League team, both of which will be based at the new center. IndyFuel President Larry McQueary said that through management company ASM Global, they plan to host some concerts to showcase the center when it first opens, to introduce everyone to the new space before hockey season begins.

“The whole thing is that it’s an event center — not an arena, not a coliseum,” he said. “The vision behind it is, we plan on having over 100-plus events (in) year one, and 160 (by) year five.”

That includes home games for the hockey and football teams, and potentially other sporting events.

“It’s going to be anything from high school graduations to concerts, to Cirque Du Soleil,” McQueary said. “We’ve had some people reach out about even doing some events there in regard to galas (and) things like that. And then of course, you have hockey, football and who knows what else? We’re not stopping.”

He said the smaller size of the venue, located at the Fishers District development off Ikea Way, is part of its attraction. They won’t be big enough to host Taylor Swift concerts, but they might get some up-and-coming country performers such as Lainey Wilson, he said, or classic rock bands like Journey or Bon Jovi.

The sporting events will be a big attraction, as well. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said that the addition of the Indoor Football League team was a big win for the center.

“Obviously, we’re excited to have Indy Fuel as one of our anchor tenants, but we knew that hockey in itself cannot sustain the event center, or the event center can’t reach true potential just off of hockey alone,” he said. “So ,we’ve been looking at other opportunities to bring fun, affordable family entertainment. Jim (Hallett) said at the groundbreaking, and I think he’s meant it from day one, that he wants to create truly a community-oriented center. He took it upon himself to go get this Indoor Football League (team), and we think it adds another layer to an already pretty exciting story.”

The addition of the football league was announced in October. Fadness said he anticipated more news as AECOM Hunt Construction continues to build the center.

“We’re just getting warmed up,” he said. “I don’t think this will be the last announcement when it comes to exciting offerings at the (Fishers) Event Center.”

Fadness echoed McQueary’s prediction of additional sports offerings as well as concerts, comedians and other family entertainment.

“I would anticipate from today moving forward, whether it’s every month or every couple months, there’ll be additional announcements coming about what people can expect when we open the doors next November,” he said.

Fadness said the facility will not be a money-making enterprise for the city, but rather one that adds to the quality of life for residents. He said it also benefits local businesses.

“Folks coming in for concerts or going to a football game or a hockey game, they’re going to stop at dinner probably beforehand,” he said. “We really think it … builds support for our growing and dynamic culinary scene here in the City of Fishers. So, we think it adds to our economy, certainly, but at the same time, I think it enriches the quality of life for the residents that call Fishers home.”

McQueary said the City of Fishers has been a great partner in the development, and he’s excited to open the center and start welcoming the community inside.

“I just think everyone is going to embrace it — it’s a new shiny object,” he said, laughing. “I tell everybody, it’s like anything — you’re going to have your honeymoon phase. It’s our job then to make sure that we put a good product out there to keep people going.”

Event Center to anchor The Crossing at Fishers District

The new $170 million Fishers Event Center is part of a bigger $550-million retail and entertainment expansion by developer Thompson Thrift at Fishers District.

According to a Thompson Thrift news release, the 62 acres under development will include retail, hospitality and residential developments in addition to the event center, all near Interstate 69 and 116th Street, off Ikea Way.

One of the confirmed tenants of the new development will be Chicken N Pickle, an indoor/outdoor facility that includes a restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and other games. It will be the first Chicken N Pickle franchise to open in Indiana.