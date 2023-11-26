zWorks expands to Main Street

zWORKS, an entrepreneurial and co-working center in Zionsville, recently announced a second location, which will open in early December at 170 S. Main St., above Cobblestone and DUO Boutique.

According to zWORKS, the new location complements its space on Pine Street. It features open work areas, a large conference room overlooking Main Street, two private offices and a reservable room for meetings and calls.

“zWORKS is a point of connectivity for Zionsville’s economic development community,” stated Molly Hanlon, zWORKS’ executive director. “With support from zWORKS members and town leaders, several local entrepreneurs have started, scaled and expanded their businesses into our community. This is what has always made zWORKS unique — a supportive culture that helps founders thrive and succeed.”

The new 2,500-square-foot location will have open space for events, seminars and speakers for members and nonmembers. It will also have a kitchen/catering prep area and two bathrooms.

Board president of zWORKS Paul Dreier said the expansion to Main Street will allow zWORKs to continue the economic impact it has championed in and around Zionsville.

Jeff Wraley, zWORKS member and founder and CEO of Groundwork, said, “Joining zWORKS allowed our company to get started with affordable workspace and a fantastic location right in the village. As we’ve grown, we chose to remain at zWORKS because of the community and connections it provides.”

The organization said the price of a zWORKS membership benefits entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. The all-inclusive membership fee includes access to business services, reservable conference and meeting rooms, Wi-Fi, coffee, filtered water and snacks.

The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Dec. 6, with a reception to follow.