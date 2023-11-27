Carol of Homes to benefit Zionsville Community High School show choirs

Carol of Homes, a holiday tour of six Zionsville homes, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2. Admission is $20, and proceeds benefit the Zionsville Community High School show choirs as they head into competition season.

“It has become a nice holiday tradition for Zionsville and the Zionsville show choir, specifically, to kick off the holiday season and share the gifts of music and see some beautiful homes in the area,” said Deana Broge, tour director for Carol of Homes.

The Choralaires and Royalaires show choirs will perform holiday songs inside the homes throughout the tour.

The first home on the tour belongs to the McDonald family at 10919 Holliday Farms Blvd.

“The holidays are a favorite time of year for us, and we appreciate the traditions they bring,” the family stated.”

The second home on the tour at 1124 Indian Pipe Lane belongs to the Hitchcock family, who moved to Zionsville in 2014.

“The Holiday Home Tour is our favorite way to start the season, and over the last few years, we’ve had the joy of watching our oldest participate through show choir,” the family stated.

The Beardsley family own the third home on the tour at 920 S. 900 E.

“Our family loves decorating for Christmas, and many of our decorations hold special meaning for us,” the family stated.

The fourth home on the tour, at 9991 Oak Ridge Dr., belongs to the Graves family, who have three children.

“Christmas is our favorite holiday and time of year,” the family stated. We like decorating the house together and enjoying the festive atmosphere.”

The fifth home, at 10276 Oak Ridge Dr., belongs to the Meenan family.

“Throughout December, we jot notes to Santa of the kind things others do for us or (how) they enrich our lives,” the family stated. “Our hope always is that every person experiences warmth, love and peace in our home.”

The final home on the tour, dubbbed “Liv on Oak,” is at 455 W. Oak St. The owners, the Snivelys, purchased the home in 2021.

“The home is a short-term rental property, and we love hosting guests from near and far, giving them the experience of living in the Village,” the family stated.

For tickets, visit holidayhometour.weebly.com. Tickets are also available at Fivethirty Home, Great Lakes Ace Hardware or Kern Bros. Shoes.