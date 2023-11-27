Current Publishing
Obituary: Gloria M. Prophet

Gloria M. Prophet 89, passed away on November 21, 2023, peacefully in her sleep in Carmel Indiana. She was born August 9, 1934 to the late Peter and Gertrude (Nash) Masclay.

She attended school at East High School in Rochester New York. She married Frank Prophet on May 30, 1953 in Rochester New York who passed away in 2012.

Gloria was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Survivors include son, Michael Prophet (Sherri); daughter, Renee Drogan (Steven); a sister-in-law, Carmella Prophet (Joseph); grandchildren, Jason Drogan (Allison), Shawn Drogan (Jennifer), John Prophet and Gabriella Prophet; great-grandchildren, McKinley Drogan, Silas Drogan, Hadley Drogan; nephews, John, David, Stephen (Becky) Prophet.

Funeral services and burial will follow in New York at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to: National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL, 60606.

Leppert Mortuary – Carmel Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.


