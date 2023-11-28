Blueprint for Improvement: Meridian-Kessler Basement Bar

Built in 1928 in Indy’s Meridian-Kessler neighborhood, this historic home’s main living areas had undergone a full remodel, leaving a dark, unfinished basement in need of renovations. The homeowners wanted to create a multi-functional space for movie nights, entertaining, and exercise.

New windows, recessed lighting, and a neutral palette brighten the room, while navy blue custom cabinetry serves as a bold accent with stylish storage.

Tonal wallpaper in the bar area provides visual interest with an art deco inspired pattern that calls to the home’s 1920’s architecture.

The bar and adjoining pantry make entertaining a breeze with ample seating, wine storage, integrated appliances, and beautiful custom cabinetry.

Corian countertops and luxury vinyl plank floors provide the look of natural surfaces with added durability and minimal maintenance.