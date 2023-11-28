Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – November 28, 2023

‘White Christmas”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “White Christmas” through Dec. 31 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Holiday and More’

Ashley Nicole Soprano’s “Holiday and More” concerts are set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

‘Inspecting Carol’

Main Street Productions presents “Inspecting Carol” Nov. 30 to Dec. 10 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘A Joyful Christmas’

Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas” is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Holiday Hits’

The Midtown Men’s “Holiday Hits” is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

One More Christmas Tour

Girl Named Tom’s One More Christmas Tour concert is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Elf’

Civic Theatre presents “Elf” from Dec. 1-24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Sarah Scharbrough

Sarah Scharbrough and special guest Ryan Ahlwardt perform holiday concerts at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Indiana Wind Symphony

The Indiana Wind Symphony will perform two Dec. 3 concerts, the first featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus at 2 p.m. and ‘A Christmas Festival’ at 7 p.m., at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.


