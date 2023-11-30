‘Construction issue’ leads to demolition of newly built elevator towers at LOR/1933 Lounge site

A week ago, two elevator towers marked the first major signs of vertical construction at the LOR/1933 Lounge project at 111 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. But now, the towers are gone.

Henry Mestetsky, director of the Carmel Redevelopment Commission, said a “construction issue” led to the demolition of the elevator towers and that the project remains on track for completion in the fall of 2024. He said the issue has been resolved.

A construction contractor is responsible for the cost of rebuilding the towers, Mestetsky said.

“It has no effect on taxpayers or the project costs,” he said. “We should see new elevator towers being built soon enough.”

The $30 million redevelopment is a public private partnership between the CRC and LOR Corporation, an Indianapolis-based commercial real estate company and developer. Huse Culinary is planning to open 1933 Lounge, a lounge and restaurant concept, as the anchor on the first floor of the 43,000-square-foot building. The top two floors will include office and mixed-use space.Townhomes will be built on the eastern portion of the site.