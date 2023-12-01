Obituary: Carolyn Sue Applegate

Carolyn Sue Applegate, 78, born September 26, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 in Avon, Indiana.

Carolyn is survived by her only sibling, Kay Strain (sister/Danville, IN) and her four nieces, Patty Duncan (Jeff/Bowling Green, IN), Sherma Atchley (Indianapolis, IN), Christy Strain (Indianapolis, IN) and Lisa Kastle (Craig/St. John, USVI), two great nieces, Tanna Dotson (Andrew) and Heather Atchley and one great nephew, Bret Strain, along with many other loving extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve Elsey and Margaret Elsey (Grinstead) and her nephew Tommy Atchley Jr.

Carolyn was affectionately known to most of her family as “Sue” and more heartfelt by her two youngest nieces as “Aunt Sueby”. She loved family and enjoyed Christmas as much as an adult as any child.

We will all hold her memory deep in our hearts.

Aunty Sueby will be laid to rest near her parents at her request in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis, IN. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 22, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Service to follow.