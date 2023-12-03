Current Publishing
The Holiday Lighting of the Square
The lighting ceremony took place in the Hamilton County Judicial Center. (Photo courtesy of Noblesville Chamber of Commerce)

The Holiday Lighting of the Square

Noblesville Community

The Holiday Lighting of the Square event was presented Nov. 25 at the Hamilton County Judicial Center. It included performances and a tree-lighting ceremony.


