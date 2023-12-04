Ditlevson resigns from Hamilton East Public Library board

Tiffanie Ditlevson announced Dec. 4 that she has submitted her resignation from the Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees to the Hamilton County Council.

She was appointed to the library board position by the council in mid-2021 and her term was due to end in 2026. She briefly served as board president after Laura Alerding left the seat in August, but the board voted on Nov. 16 to remove Ditlevson from that role and instead name her vice president.

The new HEPL board president is Craig Siebe.

During that meeting, Ditlevson told the board that she planned to resign effective Dec. 31. However, according to her announcement, her resignation is effective immediately.

She cited her recent election to an at-large seat on the Fishers City Council as the reason, stating that she “intends to bring the same level of professionalism, integrity and fiscal responsibility (to the council) that she exhibited during her service on the HEPL board.”

Ditlevson’s term on the council begins in January.

“It has been an honor to serve on the Hamilton East Public Library Board, and I am immensely grateful for the support and collaboration with my fellow board members,” she stated. “As I transition to the Fishers City Council, I am excited to continue my commitment to public service, working tirelessly to address the needs of our community with dedication and transparency.”