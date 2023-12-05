Sweet music: Two Noblesville High School students selected for elite orchestra

Two Noblesville High School students were chosen for the Indiana High School All-State Orchestra. Olivia Smith and Connor Williams are two of 12 viola players chosen for the elite orchestra, along with two alternates.

Sponsored by the Indiana Music Education Association and the Indiana chapter of the American String Teachers Association, the Indiana High School All-State Orchestra will perform in Fort Wayne Jan. 11-13, 2024. This is Smith’s first time in the orchestra and Williams’ fourth time.

Smith, a 16-year-old junior, started playing viola in middle school. She said she “was drawn to the viola because it was like the violin but less popular.” She takes private lessons, played in last month’s high school musical and is in the advanced orchestra at NHS. She also has played with the University of Indianapolis orchestra. Her private viola instructor is a UIndy professor who invited her to play with the orchestra.

Smith learned about the Indiana High School All-State Orchestra from her private viola instructor. She said being a part of the orchestra was a goal. She auditioned last year for the first time but didn’t make it.

“I felt more confident in my audition this time because I feel like I’ve improved a lot over the year,” Smith said. “But also, not getting in the first year made me realize how exclusive this orchestra is and that it’s really only the best players who are able to attend.”

Auditions were due in mid-September and the roster was posted in early November.

“I think (the process of getting ready to audition is) really hard because I’m practicing so much. I could practice two hours a day. It’s hard on your body even. I have this mark on my neck from playing viola so much,” Smith said. “So, it’s very, very busy. Always doing something. And then you really want these recordings to be your best playing because you spent so much time on this. You’ve worked so hard. And if you don’t get in, it’s like, what’s the point?”

Smith said she was elated when she made the orchestra.

“I was on Cloud 9 for the rest of the week,” Smith said. “It was just the best feeling because all my hard work did pay off and I get to perform in this orchestra with all the best players and I love being able to do that.”

Smith said she looks forward to meeting people and making new connections.

Williams, an 18-year-old senior, started playing the violin in third grade but started playing the viola in fourth grade. Like Smith, he played in the high school musical and is in the advanced orchestra at NHS. He performs with the UIndy orchestra and was in the Indiana Youth Orchestra, among other orchestras.

Williams auditioned for the Indiana High School All-State Orchestra after hearing some of its music.

“It just sounded amazing, and I wanted to be a part of it and play that music,” he said.

Williams’ mother, Laurie Williams, is his private viola instructor and encouraged him to audition. She also is Smith’s private instructor.

Williams sent in an audio recording for his audition.

“When you start recording, it’s really hard not to be self-conscious about what you do and restart it several times,” Williams said.

The first time he made the orchestra, he was playing a baseball game and was in the dugout when the results were announced.

Williams’ favorite part of the process is finding out if he made it and what chair he is in the orchestra each year. He is delighted to be joined by someone else from NHS in the Indiana High School All-State Orchestra.

“It’s really good just to have the experience in learning how to play an instrument because it teaches you how to have that determination and how to have those problem-solving skills that you would need later in life,” he said.

In January, Williams and Smith will travel to Fort Wayne to rehearse and perform with the Indiana High School All-State Orchestra.

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL ALL-STATE ORCHESTRA

The Indiana High School All-State Orchestra is sponsored by the Indiana Music Education Association and the Indiana chapter of American String Teachers Association, according to its website.

The elite orchestra will perform at the IMEA Professional Development Conference Jan. 11-13, 2024, at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne.

The orchestra has 58 students and 11 alternates on its roster. String, woodwind, brass and percussion students were invited to audition.