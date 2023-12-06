Current Publishing
Estridge Homes’ Studio E helps clients add personal flair to new home

A new Estridge Homes design studio is now open for those looking to add a touch of style to their new dwelling.

The homebuilding company at 645 W. Carmel Dr. celebrated the opening of Studio E with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 14. Guests browsed a selection of interior and exterior options and learned how they could add detail to their design.

Estridge Homes COO Rob McGraw said Studio E aims to be a destination for customers to personalize their home.

“It is a place for you to envision the lifestyle and the way you want to live,” McGraw said. “Building a home can be challenging. Our intent is to take their vision and our experience and merge them together to create a space.”

At Studio E, homeowners review and plan details one room at a time. Designers help with everything from determining the appropriate style to choosing products that fit within a budget. Clients can present examples of styles they like from websites like Pinterest to the Studio E design team.

McGraw said he looks forward to Studio E helping clients explore their creative side to personalize their homes.

Learn more at estridgehomes.com/studio-e.


